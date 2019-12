PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth Police officer will retire after 45 years of service with the city.

Auxiliary Officer Richard Huneycutt secured from duty for the last time as a school resource officer Friday, the police department tweeted.

He will officially retire Jan. 1.

