Portsmouth officer-involved shooting trial to begin Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer’s jury trial is set to begin Monday in connection to a 2017 incident in which he shot a fleeing teenage burglary suspect.

Jeremy Durocher shot Deontace Ward in the arm while responding to the burglary call on Tatem Avenue. It was captured on Durocher’s body camera.

Ward later pleaded guilty to six felonies in the case and was sentenced to six years in prison in June 2018.

Durocher was later indicted in November 2018 on two felony charges, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this year, Ward’s attorney also filed a lawsuit against Durocher seeking $2.4 million in damages, claiming Durocher engaged in gross negligence and battery during the incident.

Monday’s trial comes after defense attorneys tried to both move the trial’s location and prevent the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case. Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, who said she was forced to resign due to racism in the department, is also expected to testify in the case.

Chapman awarded Durocher a Medal of Valor in June 2018 for his actions in the incident, saying he “took necessary steps to stop the threat … at great personal risk.”

Look for more coverage later here on WAVY.com and on WAVY News 10.