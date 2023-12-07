PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury found Portsmouth Police officer Jeremy Durocher not guilty of unlawful wounding Thursday after he shot a burglary suspect three times in 2017.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about three hours before reaching its verdict.

Durocher had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the shooting of 18-year-old Deontrace Ward during a 2017 armed burglary.

On the second day of the trial, Judge Williams Shaw III agreed with a defense motion that the Commonwealth failed to prove ‘aggravated’ malicious wounding, or that the officer permanently injured Ward.

Shaw agreed and amended the charge to malicious wounding. On Thursday, he amended that to an unlawful wounding charge, and told the jury it could consider a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, also. However, the jury came back with a not guilty verdict on the unlawful wounding charge.

The jury had spent part of Wednesday visiting the shooting scene, and Durocher later that day took the stand. He had faced a charge of malicious wounding and a use of a firearm charge and now works for the Portsmouth criminal investigations unit, having joined the Portsmouth Police Department in December 2016.

Durocher’s attorney successfully argued that Durocher did not act with malice when he shot Ward. The attorney told 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne that he was surprised the Commonwealth’s Attorney took the case as far as she did.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales said her office stands by its decision to take the case to trial.

“The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office stands by its decision to present this matter to the grand jury and to proceed to trial. Despite, the jury’s decision today our team stands proudly by our victim and at all times stands in opposition to the excessive use of force by those sworn to serve and protect the members of our community. ” – Stephanie Morales, Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney

