Portsmouth Officer Adrien Henderson receives 2020 Top Cop Award

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The recipient of the 2020 Top Cop Award in Portsmouth is Officer Adrien Henderson.

The Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line, in its presentation Wednesday, laid out an impressive and long list of reasons why Officer Henderson deserves this award.

It’s also not his first.

This marks the sixth award in the last year alone for Officer Henderson, who has served the Portsmouth community since June of 2007.

“We are so proud of the dedication, hard work and excellence that Officer Henderson has and continues to demonstrate within our department and throughout the community,” Portsmouth Police said in a news release.

Officer Henderson has taken on extra responsibilities in the department, but those who work with him say he never misses a beat.

For example, he maintains all of the Portsmouth Police Department mountain bikes and the bicycles used in the City’s Safety Town to make sure they are in safe, working order.

His nomination stated that he consistently goes above and beyond his duties as a Portsmouth Police Officer.

Congratulations, Officer Henderson.