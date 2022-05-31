PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is offering direct-pay gift cards to eligible households in the city.

The one-time $500 direct payment, made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be given to households that meet the criteria for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) which are not typically eligible to receive assistance.

The gift cards will be distributed from June 1 until August 1, or until funds are exhausted, at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services, 1701 High Street, Suite 101. The program will not be open on June 20 and July 4 which are observed holidays.

To be eligible, you must be:

A Portsmouth resident

18 years old or older

The household must meet the size and income levels below:

Family Size Annual Minimum Income Annual Maximum Income 1 $25,536 $34,487 2 $34,488 $43,450 3 $43,452 $50,639 4+ $52,416 $55,057

To apply:

Go to the Portsmouth Department of Social Services, 1701 High Street, Suite 101, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; **June 1 through August 1

Submit an application with an ID

Provide a 2020 IRS Tax return or IRS transcript for proof of the gross earned income; Official documents from income source for other income

Provide verification of residency