Portsmouth nonprofit makes Christmas happen for local families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Christmas is more than a month away, but a local nonprofit is already getting ready to help families in need.

Mercy Drops Dream Center hopes to help 500 children in Portsmouth this Christmas.

“They are a wonderful organization,” said Portsmouth resident Joelesa Anthony. “They help anybody that’s in need.”

Joe Friszolowski, the founder of Mercy Drops Dream Center, started the “Christmas in Portsmouth” campaign four years ago.

“It’s grown from 50 to 200 last year, and we have the capacity to reach 750 easily, but we’re shooting for 500,” Friszolowski said of the number of children they hope to help this Christmas.

The group is looking for donations so they can buy toys and clothes. Friszolowski said their goal is to raise $35,000. At last check, they raised $5,000.

The deadline to donate is Sunday, Dec. 8.

The nonprofit will hold a Christmas party on Dec. 21 for the families it has helped and the community.

To receive more information, text “Christmas” to 757-276-7030. To donate, click here.