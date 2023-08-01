PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Neighborhoods across the county are standing together against crime, including here in Hampton Roads.

Portsmouth kicked off its National Night Out with a Navy flyover.

The night is all about community connection.

“It really helps to bring the community together,” said Paula Gramby, who brought her grandkids to the event.

The yearly event is aimed at building a safer community.

“It creates a synergy where individuals get to know one another, see one another,” Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said.

You could also meet the men and women who serve in the community.

“They can know they can feel free to go up to them if they need help,” Gramby said.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said that’s exactly what he wanted to do at his first National Night Out as chief.

“I want to connect with the people I serve,” he said.

Glover said everyone’s involvement in the community helps keep the city safe.

“It’s important that you play a role in it too, so if you see something, say something,” he said. “Safe communities are thriving communities.”

National Night Out even inspired some future first responders.

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss asked. One kid said, “A firefighter.”

Kids got to let loose on a summer night.

“I love ice cream. I love cones,” one little girl said.

She enjoyed all the free frozen treats.

Another kid said, “My favorite thing is pictures.” There was a 360-degree photo booth that one girl loved.

Gramby got a lucky raffle ticket. She won herself a bike.

“I’m going to ride it because I have to shed some pounds,” she said.

It was a night of fun with a deeper meaning bringing this community together.