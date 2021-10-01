Portsmouth neighborhood remembers letter carrier who was killed in hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been one year since a Portsmouth letter carrier was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the street at Airline Boulevard and Caroline Avenue.

To this day, the driver who hit her has not been found.

44-year-old Maggie White was filling in for a coworker last fall. She was delivering mail on a temporary route and quickly made friends with the homeowners she met in the Midtown neighborhood.

Even though it’s been a year, those new friends tell 10 On Your Side they remember the tragedy like it was yesterday.

“Oh, she was so sweet. You loved her as soon as you met her,” said Valerie Kelly.

Kelly and her neighbors say they knew White for only two days but vow to keep her memory alive until justice is served by holding an annual vigil.

“We’re going to put it out here as long as I’m breathing,” Kelly explained as she gestured to the memorial she created for White.

Kelly, who is a retired medic, had spoken to White as she got her mail on that rainy day in 2020. Minutes after, Kelly went inside she heard a commotion on the street.

“As soon as I saw her, I knew,” Kelly recalled.

White was crossing Airline Boulevard at Caroline Avenue to get to her mail truck. She never made it. A person driving a black Dodge Journey hit the postal worker and fled the scene.

“It was so rough just seeing her laying in that road after we just talked to her,” Kelly told 10 On Your Side.

The mother of three died from her injuries.



“I’m going to keep doing this memorial for her until somebody is paid,” Kelly stated.

Kelly and the rest of her neighbors want the driver to do the right thing and fess up.

“I don’t understand how anybody can even get behind the wheel of a car again,” Kelly said.

Until that happens, they’ll gather every year on the anniversary of White’s death.

A permanent memorial rests along the sidewalk that Kelly updates throughout the year.

“We’re not going to stop being out here. She was a wonderful person,” Kelly concluded.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or conviction.