Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum brings back First Saturdays

Portsmouth

by: Meagan Williams

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum is bringing back First Saturdays.

It’s a chance to learn about the history of the naval shipyard and more about the area’s maritime past for free.

February 1 marks the first day people can visit the museum in downtown Portsmouth. Special just for that day, there will be an activity table with educational materials about the Underground Railroad in Portsmouth and Hampton Roads.

First Saturdays happens on the first full weekend of each month through November.

