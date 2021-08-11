Portsmouth names new police chief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones announced that the City’s Assistant Chief has been named the new Chief, effective September 4.

Renado Prince joined the Portsmouth Police Department as an Assistant Police Chief in 2018. Previously, he spent 22 years in the Wilmington, North Carolina Police Department and as the Chief of Police/Airport Security Coordinator for the Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

“Through contributions from the various panels, Police Department observers, and community forum participants, and their ratings, we had three dynamic candidates to consider for the City of Portsmouth’s new Police Chief,” said City Manager Jones. “Each individual had positive strengths in one area or another, however, there was one candidate that was the unanimous choice of the various panels and the Police Chief Forum. While this was a tough decision, that same candidate rose to the top. As a result, I have offered the Chief of Police position to Assistant Chief Renado Prince.”

Prince has worked for over 38 years in law enforcement, including more than 15 years at the Command Staff/Executive level.

“I am grateful and excited for this upcoming challenge and I am optimistic about the partnerships and improved community relationships that we will make with the citizens of Portsmouth. The Police Department must be and will be a part of the community, and not apart from the community,” said Prince.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Mount Olive College; and, a Master of Business Administration Degree from Western Governor’s University. Prince is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

In addition, he is a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE), Virginia Chiefs of Police Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP).

“Assistant Chief Prince is the best candidate to lead the City of Portsmouth Police Department. In the middle of this critical crime epidemic, his learning curve would be shorter to enable us to begin making the transformational changes needed to move the department and the City forward. I am confident with the support of City management, the Police Department staff, and all of our city and community partners, he will make immediate contributions to the community, city, and the department,” added Jones.

Prince was born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in Bolivia, North Carolina.