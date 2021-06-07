Portsmouth musician raising awareness for lupus, one drumbeat at a time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth musician is on a mission to raise awareness for lupus, one concert and one drumbeat at a time.

Dion Langley has been playing the drums for years — it’s his passion and his career.

However, his life changed when he was diagnosed with lupus in 2010.

With tours on hold during the pandemic, he put his focus toward raising awareness for lupus.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris will have more on Langley’s story on WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m.

You can contact him on social media or visit his website by clicking here.