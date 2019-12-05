Portsmouth murder trial ends in a mistrial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A murder trial in Portsmouth ended in a mistrial.

Anthony Worlds is accused of shooting Elbert Brown Jr. at a party in October 2018.

During his trial this week, Worlds took the stand and claimed he did not shoot Brown. He did admit that he lied to detectives, initially telling them he was not at the house party. Worlds explained that he was nervous when police showed up to his house armed.

The trial included emotional testimony from the woman who was hosting the party where the shooting happened. Charisse Mills and Brown were childhood friends. She recounted the moments leading up to her close friend’s death.

Wednesday evening, the jury told the judge they could not reach a verdict.

10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins is working to learn when they will set a new trial date. Look for her live updates beginning tonight at 4.