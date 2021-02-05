Portsmouth mother hopes $1,000 reward will lead to new information about son’s murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a Portsmouth man is still looking for answers after he was gunned down early last year.

It’s been almost a year since detectives found Andre Bethea, 35, dead inside of a home on Nottingham Road on Feb. 16, 2020.

In the year that Antoinette lost her eldest son, she knows there aren’t many things she can change. She won’t have her son and his kids won’t have their father, but she can work to get his killer off the street.

“My son was shot eight times. And it doesn’t take eight bullets to take anybody out,” said Antoinette, Andre’s mother.

It’s been nearly 365 days, and Antoinette says only recently has she even been able to look at her son’s pictures.

“He was working. Two jobs, he was, and he was also enrolled in ODU, at the time. So [he’s] trying to get himself together and, you know, be a good role model for his children. And his life was just taken, taken away,” she said.

And still, there is still no suspect information

“No, no fingerprints. No, no. DNA, no, nothing. They couldn’t even get anything off of his cell phone. So I’m just wondering, these people can’t be that bright. You know, because every time you take a life can’t be that bright,” she said.

She wanted to stay anonymous in fear the person who committed the murder may come back, but she is hoping the $1,000 reward she is now offering will draw someone out to turn them in.

“I want to know who did this to my son. I want closure, I want my grandchildren to have closure,” she said.

She hopes some of her anger will subside.

“I do feel that eventually they’re gonna let it go as a cold case. That’s why I’m fighting so hard, because I don’t want my son’s case to go home,” she said.

So she’s asking anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“Please come forward. Please come forward. Because it may be your loved one next time. You know, it could be anybody’s level. So please come forward. Say something,” she said.

The reward offered by the Bethea family is separate from the cash reward of up to $1,000 that is already being offered through the Portsmouth Crime Line.