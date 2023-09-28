PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A charity in Portsmouth is forced to close its doors — and it may be leaving people hungry.

Meals on Wheels of Portsmouth is shutting down Friday. Its coordinator told 10 On Your Side they ran out of funding. The operation currently helps 50 people in the area.

“It hurts my heart,” said Meals on Wheels coordinator Tonya Chandler.

“We are an additional eye on the elderly,” Chandler said.

“We do sometimes, we may have to call family members to let them know to come and check on them or if they did not come to the door.”

Chandler is hopeful another organization can come forward and help the people who might need meals, and the other benefits Meals on Wheels can provide.

“I believe the whole community will be affected by it. We have the family members of the clients that are affected the family members that don’t live in the area. And they depended upon this organization to provide the meals for their parents.”

If you’re interested in seeing how you can help the Meals on Wheels program in Portsmouth, visit mowports.com.