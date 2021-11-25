Portsmouth mayor, daughter and Mercy Drops deliver Thanksgiving meals to public housing residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The day before Thanksgiving it was the sound of a box truck horn that could be heard throughout the Swanson homes and Dale homes public housing community.

And judging by the looks on residents’ faces, it wasn’t an annoyance.

Wednesday afternoon, a box truck from the faith-based organization Mercy Drop was flanked by more than a dozen volunteers as well as children from the communities, handing out ingredients for Thanksgiving meals as well as pre-prepared dinners.

Leading the charge, was Alana Glover, 27, of Baltimore, Md. She said the idea to flood the underserved communities with food came out of a rough 2021.

“I lost both my grandparents this past year,” Alana Glover said.

Both lived in Portsmouth.

“Both were very committed to serving to the community and giving back to others,” Alana Glover said. “I really wanted to establish something to give back to the community.”

Putting the GIVING in Thanksgiving. Tune into @WAVY_News 10 at 11 to see what @_cjg1124 and I found in @cityofPortsVA today w/@Shannongloverva pic.twitter.com/KJBFvMbRqA — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) November 25, 2021

So she reached out to Roger Browns Restaurant and they put together meals that could be heated up and eaten right away.

Mercy Drops provides food to the community on a weekly basis already and staff members knew many of the residents already on hand.

“It just feels really good to do this,” Alana Glover said.

Handing out meals alongside Glover was her father, Mayor Shannon Glover.

Alana said her dad was in “his element” going up to residents’ doors with pies and bins of food.

If you would like to donate to Mercy Drops, you can do so here.