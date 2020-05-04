Portsmouth Marine Terminal closes as shipping volume drops due to COVID-19

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia has closed Portsmouth Marine Terminal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of the cargo terminal was announced in April due to a decline in current and forecasted volumes from shippers and ocean carriers, the port said.

Truck gate openings at Norfolk International Terminals and Virginia International Gateway will be adjusted to 7 a.m. Monday though Friday.

Truck gate openings at the Pinners Point Container Yard (PPCY), Portsmouth Chassis Yard (PCY) and the Reefer Service Area (RSA) will also be adjusted to 7 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

More information on the port’s operating schedules can be found here.

