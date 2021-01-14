Portsmouth man wins $1 million in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man made a spur-of-the-moment buy that ended up winning him $1 million.

Alvin Corbett stopped at the 7-Eleven at 3673 Virginia Beach Boulevard to buy gas.

When he went inside, he saw Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, so he bought some tickets.

One of those tickets turned out to be one of four $1 million winning tickets in the New Year’s Day drawing.

“I’m really grateful,” the Portsmouth man told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

The other three top prize-winning tickets in the January 1 drawing were bought in Farmville, Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.

Six tickets won $100,000 each.

Those tickets were bought in Danville, Gloucester, North Chesterfield, Poquoson, Smithfield, and Virginia Beach.

An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Corbett said he has no immediate plans for his winnings. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.