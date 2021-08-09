Portsmouth man wanted in fatal shooting of innocent bystander during domestic incident arrested

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man wanted in the fatal shooting of another man in Hampton in late July has been taken into custody, police say.

On July 23, 22-year-old Portsmouth resident Jaylin Divyne Avery was identified in a fatal shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident.

The night before, police say 20-year-old Deshawn Powell, of Newport News, was shot around 7:20 p.m. in the 200 block of East Mercury Blvd. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Hampton Police say that Powell was an innocent bystander who tried to intervene during a domestic incident and was shot by Avery in the process.

Avery had warrants for murder, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

On Monday, he was taken into custody with the help of U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Portsmouth Police. He is currently in the custody of the Hampton City Jail.