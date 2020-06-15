Portsmouth man wanted in connection to fatal shooting on Mt. Vernon Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Mt. Vernon Avenue early this month.

Police say dispatchers got a call at 6:47 a.m. on June 11 and found the man in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon. He had been shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Chesapeake resident Dornell Chavous.

After further investigation, police say the have identified a suspect in the case.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Jevon M. Scott of Portsmouth who now has warrants for second degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Scott is described as a black man who stands approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Scott is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Jevon M. Scott is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-U.

