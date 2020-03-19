Portsmouth man tests positive for coronavirus after recent travel to Europe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed by the Portsmouth Health Department.

A male Portsmouth resident in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. This man recently traveled to Europe, according to the PHD.

“We know this case was travel related and we have not seen community spraed,” PHD Director Dr. Lauren James wrote in a news release. “We will continue to work closely with our Health Care partners to support our community during this pandemic.”

As of March 19, at least 94 people have tested positive for the disease in Virginia, and two have died in James City County.

