NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth has been sentenced to more than 12 years for distributing cocaine.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Craig Antonio Dawson was sentenced to 150 months for cocaine distribution. Dawson previously received at least two felony convictions for other controlled substance offenses.

According to court documents, Dawson helped co-conspirator Charles Boomer, 46, operate a drug stash house in Portsmouth. In 2018, this location was the site of an attempted armed robbery where a third co-conspirator, Keith Redman, 27, also of Portsmouth, was shot.



Police caught the three of them in a car, with Boomer sitting on wholesale amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana. The officers also recovered a gun used in the shooting on the floorboard within reach of all three of them. When Boomer exited the car, the arresting officer saw cash falling out of his pant legs and recovered more cash and the magazine matching the gun from his pockets. officials say Dawson had additional crack cocaine in his pocket.

Dawson and Boomer were arrested and then released from jail within the next week or two. By the next summer, they had moved to another drug stash house in Portsmouth and been the subject of three controlled buys of cocaine coordinated by law enforcement. Investigators searched the residence, recovering even more crack and powder cocaine.

In 2020, Boomer and Redman were sentenced to 16 years and 10 years in prison respectively for their role in the conspiracy. Since 2018, four additional defendants, all from Portsmouth, have been sentenced in connection with this case.