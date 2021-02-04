Portsmouth man sentenced for role in fentanyl, heroin distribution ring that led to multiple overdoses, 1 death

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man was sentenced today to 11 years in prison for his role in a fentanyl and heroin distribution ring that led to multiple overdoses and at least one death.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Deshawn Jones dealt heroin and fentanyl as part of a Hampton Roads-based group that sold powerful narcotics to individuals from South Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks region of North Carolina.

On Nov. 23, 2018, Jones sold a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to a person who used the drugs, overdosed and died as a result.

Jones continued to sell narcotics after learning of the person’s death, and when police executed a search warrant at his Portsmouth home in June 2019, they found fentanyl, heroin, and a loaded semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10