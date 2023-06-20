PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Foxes, snakes and raccoons! A Portsmouth homeowner doesn’t mind the zoo but now that his backyard is turning into one, he says he’s at his wit’s end.

The man who lives on Augusta Terrace tells 10 On Your Side his next door neighbor has not maintained his backyard in four years, attracting all sorts of wildlife in and around the property.

Dennis Melms has lived in his home off the Elizabeth River for more than three decades. A few years ago, the man who owns the property next door stopped mowing the lawn. Melms calls it a jungle that needs to be ripped out but a city spokesperson said its hands are tied.

Melms is losing his patience as the abundance of wildlife next door multiplies.

“Snakes, foxes, raccoons, opossums, every night my trash is gone through,” Melms said as he pointed to the overgrowth next to his backyard. “Big black snakes, water bugs, bees. All kinds of fun things coming out of there.”

Melms is especially worried for his young granddaughters.

“I’m scared for them to play back here. I really am,” Melms said.

Melms told us he’s contacted Portsmouth city leaders and the local wetlands board who say there’s nothing that can be done because the overgrowth falls into the Chesapeake Bay buffer zone.

A city spokesperson gave 10 On Your Side the same response.

According to Portsmouth’s Chesapeake Bay Act Ordinance, land up to 100 feet from the water’s edge (Chesapeake Bay or tributaries) can remain untouched without penalty. You can cut the grass, garden and landscape that buffer, but, removing vegetation requires a permit and is otherwise not allowed as it can increase erosion. While you can mow the area, you don’t have to, which is what is happening here on Augusta Terrace.

“I can’t entertain back here, I can’t play music back here, horseshoes, anything. It’s bringing my property value down,” Melms said.

Melms has watched 10-foot long snakes slither their way into his neighbor’s home and a family of foxes emerge underneath an abandoned van in the backyard. Plants have begun growing through the windows and the privacy fence keeping in the overgrowth has long collapsed.

“I’m at a breaking point. Bill, you need to cut your grass,” Melms said of his neighbor.

Property records show Bill Powers Jr. owns the property next to Melms. Melms tells us Powers doesn’t stay there and he sees the man maybe once a month. We tried calling Powers, leaving a message on his cell phone. We’re waiting to hear back.

“I’m just over it. It’s got to go. If I can get help with 10 On Your Side, that’s what I’ve got to do,” Melms stated.

The Portsmouth city attorney’s office is looking into the situation. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.