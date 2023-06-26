PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man plead guilty Friday on drug and firearm charges.

According to a press release, Portsmouth police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms executed an arrest warrant in November 2022, for 32-year-old Ali L. Scott.

Scott was a passenger in a vehicle when the warrant was served and police found a gun near him as well as a backpack with almost 24 grams of a mixture containing para-flurofentanyl and Xylazine, also known as the Zombie drug.

Scott is scheduled to be sentences on Dec. 1, 2023 and faces a maximum of 35 years in prison.