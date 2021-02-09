Portsmouth man pleads guilty in his cousin’s murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) —A Portsmouth man has pleaded guilty in his cousin’s murder.

27-year-old Bobby Singleton turned himself in to police in early January. He was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Chesapeake police say Singleton’s cousin, 26-year-old Diquan Brown, died from his injuries after being shot in the 1000 block of Cascade Boulevard just days before Singlton turned himself in.

Police didn’t have many details in the case, but said there was a “disturbance” between several extended family members before the shooting.

Singleton’s sentencing is set for May 28 of this year.

