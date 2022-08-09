Portsmouth Police concerned there could be more potential victims.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man is in jail facing charges related to child pornography. Investigators believe there could be more victims who have not come forward.

Police charged 27-year-old Kyle J. Holland on June 27 with two counts of producing, distributing, and financing child pornography. On August 1, Portsmouth Police extradited Holland from Mississippi back to Hampton Roads on these charges.

Holland is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims. Police are asking parents of children who have had interactions with Holland to talk with them. If you have information about the suspect that could aid the investigation, contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

There is information about recognizing, reporting, and preventing child abuse at this link on the Virginia Department of Social Services.