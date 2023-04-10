NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth man was convicted Thursday on seven charges of sex trafficking and child porn charges.

Court documents show that 40-year-old Pierre De Romeo Smith met with a 16-year-old girl on Apr. 30. On the same day, Smith took sexually explicit pictures of the girl. He also took sexually suggestive photographs of her posing with a muzzle of a shotgun in her mouth.

Pierre De Romeo Smith

Smith then posted the pictures several hours later on a commercial sex website. For the next several weeks Smith made the girl available for commercial sex throughout the area. Officials say the girl went on as many as 30 “dates” a night.

The Virginia Beach Police Department was conducting an undercover commercial sex operation on May 19 at a hotel in the city when they encountered the 16-year-old. While police were interviewing the girl, they saw that Smith has texted her saying he was at the hotel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Smith was then arrested in his car in the hotel parking lot. Police found multiple controlled substances in his car, including fentanyl and cocaine, as well as a Glock.

Smith faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum of life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 9.