Portsmouth man charged with double shooting on Rivercrest Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit have arrested a suspect wanted for a double shooting from Friday.

Michael Peralta, 40, is accused of shooting a man and woman in the 50 block of Rivercrest Drive. Police were called to that location on May 22 just after midnight.

The female victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Peralta turned himself in after learning that detectives had warrants for his arrest, police said. He is facing two counts each of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Latest Posts