Portsmouth man becomes 25th person sentenced as part of ‘Operation High Tide’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Portsmouth is the 25th person sentenced involving a large-scale law enforcement operation in Hampton Roads.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Shon E. Melton was attributed with trafficking 19 firearms in 2017. The firearms include a concealable short barrel shotgun, assault rifles, and stolen guns, one of which was a Ruger with a scope and laser modification.

Court documents say some of the firearms trafficked by Melton were found to be connected to burglaries in Portsmouth.

Melton’s arrest and conviction were part of “Operation High Tide” which wass a large-scale narcotics trafficking and firearms investigation that began in 2019 and recovered over 65 firearms, over 7 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine, over 625 grams of heroin, over 100 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of acetyl fentanyl, 12 pounds of marijuana, 621 grams of hash oil, 24 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), 120 grams of methamphetamine, and over $560,000 in cash.

Officials say the narcotics seized during the operation have a street value of nearly $1 million. So far, defendants caught during the operation have combined total sentences of 250 years.