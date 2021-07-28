Portsmouth man arrested on sodomy, sexual battery charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of several charges including aggravated sexual assault and sodomy.

Police say 39-year-old Kenneth J. Eley was arrested on Sunday regarding an incident first reported on December of 2020 near the 400 block of Biltmore Place.



Eley has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, twelve counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.