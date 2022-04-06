PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man arrested following two attempted commercial burglaries in Portsmouth might be connected to more burglaries in the area, police say.

Police responded to reports of attempted burglaries Tuesday at the Dollar General near the 1700 block of Effingham Street and the Family Dollar near the 1500 block of High Street.

Once they got to the Dollar General on Effingham, officers found and arrested 48-year-old Shawntay Dudley. He is currently facing two counts of attempted commercial burglary.

After further investigation, police say Dudley has been named a person of interest in the commercial burglaries below:

Dollar Delites on Towne Point Road (Feb. 26)

Dollar General on Portsmouth Boulevard (Feb. 28)

Family Dollar on High Street (March 1)

Dollar General on Portsmouth Boulevard (March 5)

Family Dollar on High Street

48-year-old Shawntay Dudley (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)