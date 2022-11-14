PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Portsmouth is now in custody following a multi-city pursuit with Virginia State Police overnight.

According to state police, troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger around 1:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of S. South Street and W. Wythe Street in Petersburg.

Troopers were attempting to stop the vehicle for being improperly registered, having an expired registration, and an expired state inspection.

As troopers were attempting the vehicle, it then took off at a high rate of speed, failing to yield to police lights and sirens onto southbound I-95, and eventually onto Route 460 eastbound.

The vehicle subsequently ran out of gas, and the suspect, 24-year-old Portsmouth resident Taquan Floyd Shaw was arrested without incident on Route 460 just west of Ennis Mill Rd. in Windsor.

Taquan Shaw

There were no injuries reported following the incident. Shaw is currently facing several charges including grand larceny, auto theft, weapons removal, and reckless driving.