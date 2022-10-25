PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate the murder of witnesses involved in his cases.

Details are still very limited, however, Portsmouth police say 41-year-old Nicholas Louis Ortiz was charged Monday with two counts of criminal solicitation of murder and two counts of felony obstruction of justice through witness intimidation.

The charges were brought in after investigators say they received information that Ortiz was orchestrating a plot to murder two witnesses in pending cases he is currently involved in.

Ortiz was arraigned Tuesday morning and is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

According to the Virginia Court Case System, a Nicholas L. Ortiz currently has active cases for charges of abduction and robbery using a firearm. These offenses both occurred on July 12, 2021. Ortiz was arrested two days later.

Nicholas Louis Ortiz (Courtesy – PPD)