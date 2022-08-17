STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was driving on Richmond Highway just after 10 a.m. Monday when he saw a Dodge Charger traveling 63 mph in a 45 mph zone

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and pulled over the driver later identified as 30-year-old Portsmouth resident Dominique Santiful.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy asked Santiful for his license and registration; however, he refused. After asking Santiful multiple times to identify himself, and him not complying, the deputy attempted to arrest Santiful.

The deputy attempted to unlock the vehicle from the open window and Santiful reportedly slapped the deputy’s hand away. Santiful then rolled up the window to trap the deputy’s arm in the window.



While attempting to get him out of the vehicle, Santiful reached towards the center console where a handgun was located.

Dominique Santiful, August 17, 2022 (Courtesy – Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Martin was able to remove Santiful and place him in handcuffs. Santiful was charged with driving while suspended, failure to identify himself to law enforcement, assault on law enforcement, speeding, and driving without insurance.



He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The handgun was determined to be lawfully possessed and was held for safekeeping.