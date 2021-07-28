Portsmouth man accused of aggravated sexual battery, domestic assault among other charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 54-year-old man in Portsmouth has been arrested and facing several crimes including domestic assault and indecent liberties with a child.
Police say 54-year-old John H. Wise II was arrested on Friday regarding an incident first reported in September of 2020 near the 900 block of Elmhurst lane.
54-year-old John H. Wise II, of Portsmouth, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and domestic assault and battery.
