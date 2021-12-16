Portsmouth main library to close on December 17 due to repair work

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s main library will be closed on Friday, December 17.

Officials say the last-minute closure is the result of repair work that will require the water to be shut off throughout the day. The work is expected to be done by the end of the day Friday, so that the library can reopen at 10 a.m. on December 18.

Those who need to schedule a COVID-19 at-home pick-up will need to do so at the Churchland Branch on High Street West. Call 757-686-2538 to schedule a pick-up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.