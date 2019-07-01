Portsmouth launches non-emergency call center for residents

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth City Sign_1542212879249.jpg

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth on Monday is launching a new call center to help residents learn more about city services.

City officials say the 311 Non-Emergency Call Center will also help residents learn about the next trash or recycle day, make complaints or to report concerns such as potholes.

The call center will be operated by “citizen services advocates” Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says this call center will also have online report forms for residents to use when reporting issues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10