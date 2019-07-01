Portsmouth launches non-emergency call center for residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth on Monday is launching a new call center to help residents learn more about city services.

City officials say the 311 Non-Emergency Call Center will also help residents learn about the next trash or recycle day, make complaints or to report concerns such as potholes.

The call center will be operated by “citizen services advocates” Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says this call center will also have online report forms for residents to use when reporting issues.