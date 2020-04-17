Portsmouth launches community-wide ‘Thank You Campaign’ to honor frontline workers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Portsmouth announced it is launching a community-wide campaign to honor those fighting the frontline coronavirus battle every day.

The campaign is in an effort to publicly express gratitude to all first responders, civil servants, public servants, and healthcare workers as they continue the relentless pursuit of beating the pandemic. Messages will be put in newspapers, various publications, billboards, flags and signage along the streets.

The message will read:

“Thank You . . . For saving our lives by putting yours on the line. The City of Portsmouth SALUTES all of our Heroes serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic including fire, police, EMTs, medical professionals, and all public servants working to keep us safe.”

The campaign also calls on the community to come together each week by stepping out on their front porches at night with a flashlight.

“Join us every Wednesday at 8 p.m., when the people of Portsmouth will light up the night with

flashlights to honor and show support for our healthcare workers and first responders on the

frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” said city officials.

For more information, call 757-393-8000 or visit portsmouthva.gov.

Latest News