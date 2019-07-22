Portsmouth kills deal to build waterfront casino, now looking to build at I-264 and Victory Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to have a casino built on the Elizabeth River have been scrapped in favor of a larger, inland location.

In Monday’s City Council work session, the city’s economic development department announced plans for a casino facility in a proposed entertainment district at the convergence of I-264 and Victory Blvd.

The @cityofPortsVA dept of eco development plays video showing currently vacant 50 acres of what WAS supposed to be "Victory Village" @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/HePNHoWtNq — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 22, 2019

The entertainment district would include a hotel, restaurants and shopping, and a parking garage for the area, which already features a Tidewater Community College location. A video shown to council members highlights the positives of the location’s access to I-264.

The proposed casino replaces plans to build a casino at the former Holiday Inn site on the Elizabeth River waterfront. 10 On Your Side has reached out to the firm behind the waterfront casino, W.M. Jordan Co., but have yet to hear back.

“At this point they are not involved,” said Robert D. Moore, Director of Economic Development.

Traditional casinos are still illegal in Virginia, but legislation that would allow gaming in five cities, including Portsmouth and Norfolk, is currently being studied in Richmond.

