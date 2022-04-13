Watch some of the top college basketball seniors in the country at Churchland High.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament returns to Churchland High on April 13, pitting some of the top college hoops seniors from across the country against each other in front of professional scouts.

The PIT, the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the country, started back in 1953. It’s exclusively for college seniors as a way to showcase their talents ahead of the NBA Draft (this year’s is June 23), but was canceled the last few years due to the pandemic.

Past participants include Jimmy Butler, Tim Hardaway, Muggsy Bogues, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

This year’s field includes ACC players in Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma (2022 All-ACC Second Team), Syracuse’s Jimmy Boeheim and Miami’s Charlie Moore, the 5-11 guard who led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight.

Keve Aluma #22 of the Virginia Tech Hokies dribbles the ball as Christian Bishop #32 of the Texas Longhorns defends in the first half of the game during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 18, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Others players include former Churchland player Nate Watson, who helped Providence reach the Sweet Sixteen before losing to eventual champion Kansas, and University of Richmond stars Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard, who won the Atlantic 10 and upset No. 5 seed Iowa in the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Watson #0 of the Providence Friars celebrates after defeating the Richmond Spiders with a final score of 51-79 in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Single-night tickets are available at the door for $12 (cash-only). You can also buy four-night passes for $40 at the Portsmouth Welcome Center at 206 High Street. For more ticket information, click here.

Wednesday’s first game starts at 7 p.m. and features Aluma, Watson and Boeheim. The second game is at 9 p.m. and has Golden and Moore. The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday.

To see the full schedule and roster information, click here.