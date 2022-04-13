PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament returns to Churchland High on April 13, pitting some of the top college hoops seniors from across the country against each other in front of professional scouts.
The PIT, the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the country, started back in 1953. It’s exclusively for college seniors as a way to showcase their talents ahead of the NBA Draft (this year’s is June 23), but was canceled the last few years due to the pandemic.
Past participants include Jimmy Butler, Tim Hardaway, Muggsy Bogues, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
This year’s field includes ACC players in Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma (2022 All-ACC Second Team), Syracuse’s Jimmy Boeheim and Miami’s Charlie Moore, the 5-11 guard who led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight.
Others players include former Churchland player Nate Watson, who helped Providence reach the Sweet Sixteen before losing to eventual champion Kansas, and University of Richmond stars Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard, who won the Atlantic 10 and upset No. 5 seed Iowa in the NCAA Tournament.
Single-night tickets are available at the door for $12 (cash-only). You can also buy four-night passes for $40 at the Portsmouth Welcome Center at 206 High Street. For more ticket information, click here.
Wednesday’s first game starts at 7 p.m. and features Aluma, Watson and Boeheim. The second game is at 9 p.m. and has Golden and Moore. The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday.
To see the full schedule and roster information, click here.