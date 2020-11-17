Portsmouth Interim Chief Burke sworn in after Greene’s firing

Interim Police Chief Scott Burke is sworn in in Portsmouth on Nov. 17, 2020. (City of Portsmouth image)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Interim Police Chief Scott Burke was sworn in on Tuesday, a day after the firing of former police chief Angela Greene.

Burke had served as acting chief since September, when Greene was placed on administrative leave in the wake of the city’s Confederate monument controversy.

Acting Chief Scott Burke has been named Interim Portsmouth Police Chief effective immediately.

Please join us in congratulating him! pic.twitter.com/vBuCDp6o7s — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 17, 2020

He’d previously served as assistant chief for the past two years and has been with the force for over two decades. Burke started his public safety career back in 1990 with Virginia Beach volunteer rescue squads. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia Tech and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Greene said Monday after her firing that she plans to sue the city.

