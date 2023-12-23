PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A selected few Portsmouth City Jail inmates were able to see their loved ones Saturday, Dec. 23, ahead of the holidays.

The Man Foundation, which stands for Man Alleviating Negativity, and the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office put on the fifth annual Santa’s Workshop Christmas Party.

Families were able to eat dinner, play games and shop with their incarcerated loved one.

“The families and the kids have nothing to do with the choices that their father made and we’re here to help that family bond together,” said Velvet Smith, Chairman of the board of The Man Foundation.

Founder Jaclyn Walker said it’s a part of their mission to give inmates hope.

“So, we’re cutting off that cycle of recidivism to ensure that when they leave here that they’re more productive citizens than when they came into the jail,” she said.

Mccoy Morris has been in jail for 20 months now. He told 10 On Your Side it was his third time doing an event like this with The Man Foundation.

“I’m feeling very excited, very excited,” Morris said. “I got to see all my kids. I’ve got a couple more in there, but yeah I’m feeling good.”

His daughter, Donirah Morris Smith, said she feels the same.

“I get to see my little dude because I miss him. “

Morris said the event will help him get through the rest of his time in jail.

“It’s really like resetting my time,” Morris said. “Because I’ve got the opportunity to come out and have contact with my children and my loved ones. Takes the weight off my shoulders, makes everything a little bit easier for the last bit of month’s I’ve got left.”

He said he hopes to continue to be involved with The Man Foundation after he gets released.