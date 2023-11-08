PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Monday, Nov. 13, Portsmouth is implementing a new system for their trash services with the goal of “enhancing convenience, sustainability and overall service quality,” according to the city.

The following things are set to change:

New collection day for Churchland. Bulk item pick up. Eliminating alleyway collections. Senior/special assistance. Online resources.

New Collection day for Churchland: Trash and recycling for Churchland will move from Mondays to Wednesdays, but the Blue and White recycling schedule with remain the same. The change was made because many holidays occur on Monday. Click here to view trash and recycling schedule.

Bulk pick up: Residents must schedule all bulk pick ups for oversized item such as: furniture, appliances and tree debris. Each household will have 12 free bulk pick-ups per year. Use this form to arrange a collection date, or call 757-393-8629.

Eliminating alleyway collections: All trash must be placed on street/curb. The city won’t pick up trash from alleyways anymore.

Senior/Special Assistance: This service assists residents over 65 or residents with a disability that limits them from moving their trash. Participants need to apply/reapply by Oct. 30.

Online Resources: Click here to see collection schedules, recycling guidelines, etc.