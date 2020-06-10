Portsmouth Humane Society’s window smashed with cinder block Wednesday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Humane Society is asking for help after someone threw a cinder block through its front lobby window early Wednesday morning.

The humane society said someone entered the building, but didn’t take anything.

“This destructive act comes at a time when our organization, like so many others, has already been impacted financially by the COVID-19 crisis. If you are able to make a donation to assist with repairs or animal care, please visit www.portsmouthhumanesociety.org,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

No arrests have been made in the case, but anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8536.