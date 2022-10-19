PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Humane Society is waiving all of their adoption fees this week due to their kennels being full.

According to a Facebook post from the Portsmouth Humane Society, The non-profit will also be offering commitment-free “test drives” of available animals. These test drives will allow those interested to foster any pet for two weeks to see how the pet will fit into their lifestyle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Due to the shelter being full, Portsmouth Humane Society will be open every day this week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in adopting can also look at available animals on their website.