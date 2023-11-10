PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Humane Society has reopened portions of their facility for dog adoption!

People who are interested in adopting are now able to view some of the dogs that have been cleared. The main adoption area remains under quarantine to ensure the safety of both the pets and humans.

The Humane Society also has a large number of cats that have been cleared and looking for new homes.

The Humane Society is asking for patience, as they are still managing the quarantines and are not permitted to cross over their assigned areas, which could add to wait times. They have updated their website to show the dogs that are currently available.