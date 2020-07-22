Portsmouth house fire leaves family of five displaced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon that left a family of five displaced, including two adults and three children.

The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. for the fire in the 800 block of Jewell Avenue in Portsmouth.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, officials said they immediately provided search, rescue, and extinguishment to the home that was involved with heavy smoke and fire.

The family was evacuated safely along with their dog. The pet cat was unable to escape the home. They are receiving displacement assistance from the Red Cross.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Portsmouth fire on Jewell Avenue. (Courtesy: WAVY viewer)

Portsmouth Fire Jewell Avenue (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire)

Portsmouth Fire Jewell Avenue (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fire)

