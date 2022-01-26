Portsmouth hotel robbed a day prior to shooting that injured man, girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a Portsmouth hotel was robbed just a day before a man and a girl were injured in a shooting in the same location.

According to police, officers responded to a commercial robbery at the River Walk Inn on Jan. 23. The business is located in the 300 block of Effingham Street, which is near the intersection of Crawford Parkway as well as the intersection of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

Surveiallance images of the suspect dsecribed him wearing a black undercoat, a blue hoodie, faded ripped blue jeans, black Airforce Ones, a black mask, and Grey cloth gloves.

Further information surrounding the incident including possible injuries have not been released.

River Walk Inn Suspect, Jan. 26, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

A day later, a man and a girl were shot at the same location.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were believed to be life-threatening. A juvenile female was reported as a walk-in at a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether the two incidents are related.

No further infromation has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.