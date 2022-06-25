The free workshop will take place from August 15 to August 19.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all future firefighters! Portsmouth is once again hosting its youth fire academy.

The academy is designed for students between 14 and 17-years-old who are interested in being a firefighter in the future. The free workshop will take place from August 15 to August 19.

Event organizers say the event is designed to expose participants to the many different aspects of firefighting service in the community.

Throughout the academy, students will participate in events including:

Fire Behavior

Extinguisher Training

Fire Prevention and Safety

Vehicle Extrication

First Aid/CPR

Teamwork and Leadership

Firefighting Demonstrations

Emergency Medical Services

Students who are interested should contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 757-393-8689.

Applications are due July 15.