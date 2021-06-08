Portsmouth hosting Project Toy Drop event June 12

PORTSMOTUH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Department of Social Services is hosting a Project Toy Drop event this month.

The event, in partnership with the Kids Wish Network organization, is slated for Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1701 High St.

During the toy drop, brand new toys and books will be distributed to Portsmouth youth. The event is open to all kids from age 3 to 16 who are residents of Portsmouth.

All participants must present an ID. For additional information, residents can contact Dana Spruill at (757) 405-1800, ext. 8384. Residents wishing to attend can register HERE.

